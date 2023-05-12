Michigan State University announces 2023 Summer Circle Theatre season lineup

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Department of Theatre has announced the lineup of its 2023 Summer Circle Theatre Season. The season will run June 15-25.

The outdoor theatre performances will be free to attend.

Schoolhouse Rock Live! will be performed June 15-18. The musical is based on the animated series, which originally aired on ABC from 1973-1984. A revival aired on the network from 1993-1996. The musical features multiple songs from the series, including “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly,” and “Conjunction Junction.”

Michigan State University Schoolhouse Rock Live!

MSU’s production of Schoolhouse Rock Live! will be directed by Katherine Clemons. The production’s musical direction will be by Dave Wendelberger. Choreography will be by Stefon Funderburke.

The musical’s book was written by Scott Ferguson, George Keating, and Kyle Hall. The music and lyrics were by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall, and Tom Yohe.

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed June 22-25. The play follows two young couples in an enchanted forest, where sprites lurk and fairies rule. While the Fairy King and Queen are at war, the chief mischief-maker Puck must make sure that the course of true love is anything but smooth.

Michigan State University A Midsummer Night's Dream

The play has been adapted into films multiple times, including a 1935 film starring James Cagney and Joe E. Brown, and a 1999 film starring Rupert Everett and Calista Flockhart. Disney even parodied the play in a 1999 episode of the animated series Mickey Mouse Works.

“Our 2023 Summer Circle season is designed to be accessible to all, young in years or young at heart,” said production manager Abbie Tykocki. “Whether this is your first season with us or your 61st, we can’t wait to see you at the Circle!”

The 2023 Summer Circle Theatre Season will run June 15-25. More information on the season can be found on the Michigan State University website.

