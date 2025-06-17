Michigan State to Host Duke at the Breslin Center in December

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will be hosting Duke in a non-conference game at the Breslin Center this winter.

The game is scheduled for December 6th.

More details are expected to come at a later date.

This will be the 20th all-time meeting between the Blue Devils and the Spartans, and the first meeting since Duke posted a 74-65 win over MSU back on November 14, 2023, in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Michigan State’s last win in the series was a 75-69 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 1, 2020, in the Champions Classic.

Michigan State finished the 2024-25 season with a 30-7 overall record, including a 17-3 mark in the Big Ten Conference, as the team won the regular season title for the 11th time under Head Coach Tom Izzo and was selected to the NCAA Tournament for the 27th-straight season.