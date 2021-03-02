Michigan State theatre majors adjusting to new normal during COVID

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY — Finding Alex Cousins singing numbers from “Kiss Me Kate” in the auditorium wouldn’t be surprising, but in the middle of a pandemic it’s a rare sight.

"It feels like a normal semester of college again," Cousins said.

Math and history aren’t too difficult to do on Zoom, but singing and dancing, well, the department felt the need to make an exception this semester

Sam Britten, 2021

Michigan State University theatre majors Cousins and Quentin Nottage have stepped out of the Zoom class and back into a real rehearsal space.

"It’s just nice to be back being around people," Cousins said. "Even though we can see you, like it’s so different. Zoom versus in person, it’s so different."

Sam Britten, 2021

"So here we go starting from the top," theatre professor Brad Willcuts said to his student.

"I've heard a couple students, you know kind of like giggling to themselves like after classes like 'oh I needed that,'" he said.

Naturally, there are some restrictions, but the classes have made accommodations.

"We also have masks that are clear," Nottage said. "You can see the student, you know, expressing with their face through their acting."

Every week, students have to do the Spartan spit test, Cousins said. "Luckily we have this huge space, we can be six feet apart"

Sam Britten, 2021

Even with the safety measures everyone seems to be happy, including students who prefer the theatrics at home for now.

Even after two grueling hours of dance, a few mask changes and a water break, Cousins and Nottage were happy to be back in person

Nottage said he was "feeling good and calm now that class is over. It’s the end of my day starting at 9 a.m. so... hey, a day in the life"

FOX 47 News has partnered with the Michigan State University School of Journalism to showcase more stories in your neighborhood.

