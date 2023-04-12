EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State tennis has one of the best doubles team in the country because of the two athlete's amazing chemistry that has made them nearly unbeatable.

“More than anything, I just want to keep improving. I want to be an All-American, win NCAA titles, singles, doubles, the sky is the limit,“ said freshman tennis player Ozan Baris.

The dynamic doubles duo of Baris and Max Sheldon, a sophomore, knew they had something special when they stood their ground against some stiff competition.

“Louisville, we played a top 15, we were just on top of it the whole time. I feel like that’s when we really saw our potential, and I heard him say it really sky is the limit,“ said Sheldon.

And now, that potential is getting realized. The pair is 6-1 to start the season, and Ozan hopes that success will pack the stands.

“I love how much energy is brought to college tennis, and you see college football everybody gets rowdy, everybody is having fun, it’s the event that everyone wants to go to. I think tennis can be that as well, “ said Baris.

“Us being put together, we both fit each others play styles pretty well. We know what we are going to do at all times, we really mesh well together,“ said Sheldon.

