Michigan State students share what they'd sacrifice for rivalry win against Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University students are buzzing with excitement as the Wolverines prepare to visit the Breslin Center for tonight's highly anticipated rivalry game.

I visited campus to ask current Spartans what they would be willing to give up for a victory over their cross-state rivals.

At the International Center, student Shelby Jouppi said she's been following the team all season long.

"Something I would give up would probably be my car," Jouppi said.

"I've been watching Michigan State for a lot of years, my aunt went here," she said.

While ticket prices proved too steep for Jouppi's budget, she still plans to catch the action.

"Tickets are too expensive, but I think I'm going to go to Fieldhouse for the game," Jouppi said.

At the MSU Bookstore, I found Nicholas Hornkohl shopping for game day gear. The passionate basketball fan didn't hesitate when asked about his dedication to the team.

"I want to beat them every year," Hornkohl said.

"I think we're going to win anyways, but I would give up my XBOX," he said.

Like many students, Hornkohl will be watching from home due to ticket costs.

"I'm planning on watching at home, with the roommates!" Hornkohl said.

The rivalry game represents more than just basketball for these students – it's about coming together with friends and fellow Spartans to support their team against their biggest rival.

