Michigan State student's reflect on the upcoming one year anniversary of the shooting that took place on campus.

The Spartans pulled off the big upset win over number 10 ranked Illinois. Before the game I caught up with fans on their reaction to the upcoming one year anniversary of the shooting that took place here on campus.

”Obviously it means a lot to this campus it touched us really deeply,” Michigan State student Zack Helner said.

I went to the Izzone entrance today to talk with students as they waited to get in for the game. They had their own thoughts on the upcoming solemn anniversary.

”It’s gonna be a day where everyone can get together and reflect on what happen and come together as a community really show how good our school is with all that,” Michigan State student Ben Conley said.

”People coming together for such awful thing that happen,”

”I personally think that although it was a terrible thing that happen to us it showed just how much how everyone on this campus truly cares for each other," Michigan state student Cayla Hardesty said.

However, some wanted to keep their opinions to themselves

”no comment,”

But perhaps it was one of the stars from Saturday’s big victory who put the anniversary in it’s proper prospective.

”I just want better for the world but I also want them to know that their not alone," Michigan State forward Malik Hall said.

A visual is planned on Tuesday night outside of Berkey hall remember the victims of that tragic night.

