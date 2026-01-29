Michigan State students organize protest against ICE operations today

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Students at Michigan State University are organizing a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, scheduled for later today at 4 p.m. at the Hannah Administration Building on campus.

The demonstration comes as backlash grows against recent ICE activities, including a deadly incident in Minnesota that has sparked concern.

"These people are people and they don't deserve to be treated like this just because they're from a different place," one student said.

Wednesday evening, students gathered to make posters for the protest.

"We've lived through the Black Lives Matter movement and although it's different, that was my people and people spoke out for me. Now I have the privilege to speak out for others and I'm going to use that privilege," another student said.

Rafael Gordillo Sorreno, president of Culturas de las Razas Unidas, an organization at Michigan State University that promotes Latine unity and celebrates diversity, said the recent ICE presence and the Minnesota incident motivated the protest.

The protest involves multiple student organizations across various communities on campus.

"Culturas de las Razas Unidas is not the only organization going in on this, I believe there's ten of various communities," Gordillo Sorreno said.

He hopes the demonstration will raise awareness and prevent similar incidents from occurring in Michigan.

"We care, we're here, and we're impacted too," Gordillo Sorreno said.

ICE agents have maintained a presence across Michigan throughout 2025, with documented operations spanning from Detroit to Mid-Michigan communities. According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE made 455 arrests in the state last year.

Students attending the protest hope to make their voices heard on the issue.

"I feel like as young people, this is our time," one student said.

