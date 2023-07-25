Michigan State receives $423 million education budget from state

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved a $423 million education budget for Michigan State University.

The state education budget includes $318.6 million in base operations funding and a 5% funding increase for MSU Extension and AgBioResearch.

At front and center of the budget, a $30 million investment will go into the construction of a new Engineering and Digital Innovation Center on campus.

The center will be home to cutting-edge research, discovery and innovation across multiple different areas of study.

Among the other areas of allocation are $3 million in continued funding for the Detroit Apple Developer Academy and continued funding for increases of up to $500,000 for MSU's research evaluation of the Great Start Readiness Program.

As of now, MSU still stands to receive an additional $22.9 million in funding through the state omnibus budget, which is still awaiting the governor’s signature.