Watch
NeighborhoodsMSU Campus

Actions

Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a touchdown past Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Kenneth Walker III Michigan State Northwestern Football
Posted at 3:36 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 15:36:12-04

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Walker rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns - both career highs - in the Spartans' 38-21 win over Northwestern Friday night.

Walker's 264 yards rushing marked the seventh-highest single-game total in Michigan State history, and the most by a player making his Spartan debut.

The last Michigan State player to earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors was Felton Davis III on October 2, 2017.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018
FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter