Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne opens up about injuries last year

WATCH: Michigan State quarterback Payton throne opens up about injuries he dealt with last season.

"I do want to get back out there. I do want to show the player because I feel like I'm a really good player. I know I am. I've done a lot of really good things even last year," Thorne said.

"People don't understand what's happening out there people don't understand what's going on with each individual guy and there are a lot of things that were not good last year," the quarterback continued.

We're focused on all those things and getting it better and I feel better personally and so it's gonna be fun to get out there again," Thorne continued.

Michigan State will continue its quarterback battle between Thorne, redshirt junior quarterback Noah Kim and redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser. Mel Tucker said the completion will continue into the summer and fall camp.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

