Michigan State QB Payton Thorne, WR Keon Coleman enter transfer portal

(WSYM) — Michigan State football's Payton Thorne and Keon Coleman have entered the transfer portal, a school spokesman confirms. Thorne was a two-year starting quarterback for the Spartans and led Michigan State to an 11-win season and Peach Bowl victory in 2021. After last season's 5-7 head coach Mel Tucker said there would be a quarterback competition between Thorne, redshirt junior Noah Kim and redshirt freshman Katin Houser. Thorne started 26 games at MSU while throwing 49 touchdown passes in his career.

Coleman had a breakout season a year ago catching 58 passes and scoring seven touchdowns. He was expected to be the Spartan's lead wide receiver heading into fall camp. Coleman will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The last day for players to enter the NCAA transfer portal is today.

