Michigan State President Kevin Guskiewicz maps out his plan for leading the university forward

Video shows MSU's 22nd President, Kevin Guskiewicz, addressing the media for the first time since he officially was announced President.

Guskiewicz mapped out his plan on how he will lead, and addressed some of the controversial issues that continue to impact the spartan community.

“This is a community that is craving stability, stable leadership, and I will provide that", said Guskiewicz.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU Neighborhood Reporter...Lauren Lendzion.

New President of MSU...Kevin Guskiewicz... introducing himself to the spartan community as a President both ready to lead by collaboration... and listen...

"I don't ever want somebody to feel that they are working beneath me or working for me... We are working alongside each other as a team... I will consider as much information as possible to try to get to a place of compromise," asserted Guskiewicz.

Guskiewicz not only spoke to his leadership style.... But also acknowledged he is not naive to the challenges MSU is facing... and addressed the public perception that the university has had regarding a lack of transparency surrounding investigations from the Larry Nassar scandal to Mel Tucker's firing...and what his vision is for how to change that perception...

"We will work with the community with the highest level of integrity and honesty... with hopefully an appreciation and understanding that we can't always be as transparent until a certain point," reassured Guskiewicz.

When I asked him what his plan is for addressing the recent internal conflicts amongst the Board of Trustees...

"I'm going to work hard to find the unique talent and expertise that each of them brings to the board as a group... so that we can rely on them to help us solve a challenge...solve a problem... find a new opportunity," stated Guskiewicz.

Despite the challenges the spartan community has faced in the past... Guskiewicz stood firm on the faith he has in the university and its leaders...

"The future...It's a bright future for MSU...I promise you."

