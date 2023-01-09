Michigan State prepares for tough road ahead in conference play, takes on ranked Wisconsin this week

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State men’s basketball is on a hot streak winning six games in a row and improving to 3-1 in conference play. They finished last week with a big win over Michigan on Saturday.

Tom Izzo believes this Big Ten Conference might be the best he has ever seen.

”We all said it, it is the best maybe it’s ever been as far as top to bottom. What that means as far as the best teams, it’s hard for me to say. We will have our work cut out for us this week, and it starts tomorrow night,” said Izzo.

Michigan State's schedule is only getting tougher now going on the road to play No. 18th ranked Wisconsin. Michigan State will need to shoot better to pull off the road win.

The Spartans defense has been key for them thus far having multiple games where they have held their opponent under 60 points. The Spartans know defense will be key moving forward

“Defense wins championships as they say, and I feel like defense is a part of the game you can control. I feel like as long as we are locked in on the defensive end, we have a chance to win," said guard Jaden Akins.

The Spartans have been a resilient group this season dealing with multiple injuries and one of the toughest schedules in the country. They have an 11-4 record at the midway point this year. The road ahead is gonna be tough, but the Spartans are ready for the challenge.

