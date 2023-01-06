Michigan State prepares for rival Michigan this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It does not get better than this Michigan State vs. Michigan one of the best rivalries in college basketball. It's coming together this Saturday at the Breslin Center.

Both teams have long history with each other; the Spartans knows how much this game means to the program.

"Everybody is gonna watch it, you got to give it everything you got, that's what I learned from the past two years," said Michigan State center Mady Sissoko.

Michigan State is off to a 10-4 start this season and coming off a double-digit victory against Nebraska Tuesday. Michigan State has been rolling at home this season a current 6-1 record with the only loss being to conference opponent northwestern.

Michigan comes into this game with a 9-5 overall record and undefeated in conference sitting at 3-0.

The Spartans know controlling the tempo early will be key.

Michigan State’s Tyson Walker had one of his best games of the season in the last outing by scoring 21 points. The Spartans will need him to be aggressive against Michigan to set the tone offensively, along with Joey Hauser who has been the teams best shooter over 40 percent from beyond the arc.

They will need big performances from those two in particular to pull off the win.

No matter how good or bad teams are in a rivalry game it can go either, but the way both Michigan State and Michigan have looked good so far this year we will be in a treat.

