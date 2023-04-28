Michigan State players who could get drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State has a few players who will likely be selected, but none are likely in the first round.

Four Spartans heard their name called last year. In 2021, the Spartans didn’t have anyone get drafted and that was the first time since 1940.

Jaden Reed

Jaden Reed highlights the Spartans class. He’s electrifying every time he gets the ball in his hands.

He had a great season a year ago and decided to come back for his senior year. After dealing with injuries throughout the season, Reed came on strong toward the end of the year.

Many draft experts believe he can have an immediate impact in the return game as he has continued to climb in NFL Mock Drafts.

Bryce Baringer

Three punters got drafted a year ago, two of them in the fourth round.

If a punter is getting drafted, it’ll more than likely be MSU’s Bryce Baringer.

A former walk-on, he’s earned all the accolades, including a consensus first-team all-American. Baringer averaged close to 50 yards a punt this season. You don’t hear punter's names called often, but Baringer could wind up hearing his name called.

Last year, Michigan State's Kenneth Walker had a break-out rookie season. That would be a high bar to reach, but plenty of Spartans will find themselves on NFL rosters by the end of the weekend.

