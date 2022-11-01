Michigan State players shifting their focus to the Illinois game

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Due to the ongoing investigation, Michigan State football players did no talk about the incidents that happened in the tunnel following the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. As for what happened on the field Saturday night the Spartan offense couldn't get anything going especially in the second half.

"I look at our offense and we are not executing at a high enough level, not at all second half especially, we talked about that Saturday night after the game. You look back at the film and it's really disappointing, to be honest with you," Quarterback Payton Thorne said.

While the offensive struggles are beginning to mount, defensively MSU seems to be turning a corner with a combination of getting players back and more confidence.

"We feel good about our progress so far, we know we're not where we need to be. Part of it is us getting healthy, but I think we're understanding what we are good at," Safety Xavier Henderson.

With all the distractions and even Mel Tucker saying yesterday he hadn’t gotten a chance to watch Illinois film yet, the Spartans now regroup to prepare for this weekend.

"We addressed Saturday, we talked about that and that's between our team and our coaches. Moving forward we are playing a good opponent, the world's not stopping for us or for anybody, so we got the same amount of days to get ready for all the other ones," Thorne said.

