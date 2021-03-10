Michigan State opens Big Ten tournament vs. Maryland

No. 9 seed Michigan State (15-11, 9-11) vs. No. 8 seed Maryland (15-12, 9-11)

Big Ten Tournament Second Round, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State is set to take on Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 28, when the Terrapins outshot Michigan State 48.8 percent to 33.3 percent and hit 14 more foul shots en route to a 73-55 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: This game represents an Indiana homecoming for Spartans junior Aaron Henry, who’s averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds this season. He has shared leadership duties with Joey Hauser, who’s averaging 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Aaron Wiggins has averaged 14 points and 5.8 rebounds while Eric Ayala has put up 13.4 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Henry has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 20 field goals and nine assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Maryland is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 15-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Terrapins are 6-0 when they record seven or more steals and 9-12 when they fall shy of that mark. The Spartans are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 10-11 on the year otherwise.

STINGY DEFENSE: Maryland has held opposing teams to 64.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big Ten teams.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC