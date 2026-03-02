Michigan State mourns Zeke, the frisbee-catching Wonderdog who embodied Spartan spirit

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University community is mourning the loss of Zeke IV, the beloved frisbee-catching dog who became a symbol of Spartan spirit and a fixture at athletic, community, and student events across campus.

Known officially as Buckshot, Zeke IV served as a goodwill ambassador for Michigan State, thrilling crowds with soaring catches and an enthusiastic presence that made him a staple of game days and special occasions. He appeared in Spartan Stadium, at the Breslin Center, and at community events and campus locations including the steps of Beaumont Tower and gatherings along the Red Cedar.

As the fourth Zeke the Wonderdog in university history, Buckshot carried forward a tradition that began in 1977.

Beyond his role as a campus icon, Zeke IV was a beloved member of the Foley family. Jim and Terri Foley described him as a loyal companion whose playful spirit filled their home.

"Thank God for the memories," Jim Foley said. "He left a legacy of Spartan love."

The bond between Zeke IV and his handler was evident in every leap and every return, reflecting loyalty, trust, and shared purpose.

The Zeke the Wonderdog tradition will continue. The Foley family has announced that Zeke V will carry the frisbee next, with plans underway to introduce the next Wonderdog to fans in the near future.

In honor of Buckshot's memory, the Foley family is inviting the Spartan community to support the MSU Student Food Bank, which serves students facing food insecurity. Contributions may be made

here. A memorial celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.

