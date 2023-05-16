Michigan State men's golf tied for second place after first round of the NCAA Regional

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is hosting the NCAA Bath Regional at Eagle Eye Golf Club, and the Spartans came out red hot in the first round.

MSU was the 10th seed heading into the tournament, but after day one, the Spartans are tied for second at 12 under par.

Troy Taylor II shot 5-under-par 66 in round one including six birdies. All five Spartan golfers were under par in round one.

While on the course, none of the players had any idea where they were on the leaderboard because they didn't have a way to check.

"If I don't take their phones away and put them in my cart, then they will be scoreboard watching, so we took their phones on the first tee," head coach Casey Lubahn said. "They don't need to know [their score], they

just need to manage their golf ball."

The Spartans are tied with Illinois at six shots back of Georgia, who are at 18 under par. The Spartans, Fighting Illini and Bulldogs will be in the top pairings in tomorrow's second round. After the three-day event, the top five teams advance to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

