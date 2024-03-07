Michigan State Men's Basketball Win Inches Team Closer to NCAA Tournament

Press conference footage from Coach Tom Izzo and Forward Malik Hall includes plans for what to expect for the rest of the season.

A student attending the games shares his thoughts on his predicitions for the NCAA Tournament.

MSU wins their second to last game of the season with just one game left of the regular season.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos, it's been quite a rollercoaster of a season for Michigan State Men's Basketball, and last night in their home finale, the Spartans closed out the Breslin on the upswing.

"I don't think I could ever explain to you how hard it is to spend the amount of time we spend with our guys and then try to coach them in a tough game and try to pray to God that they get to enjoy their senior night, and the memories that senior nights bring."

During Thursday night's press conference, Coach Tom Izzo wants to see changes in his players that can help them reach their ultimate goal.

"We got a lot of work to do; our defense is getting better, but our offense, we got some work to do. Just tweaks."

For student, Jacob Kunka, nothing mattered more than being in the Breslin for senior night.

"I think this team can really beat anyone in the Big Ten Tournament. I mean, they held their ground pretty well at Purdue; they've had some disappointing losses but I think they have a pretty high ceiling as well. We've seen that throughout the season, but going forward, with Michigan State, I don't think it matters what seed they get."

Forward Malik Hall says his team needs to bring their A-game in order to make some noise in the Big Ten Tournament.

"High level on defense, high level on offense, I think that's the difference for us. I think after that, once we can be consistent with that, there's nothing stopping us."

"A win is a win; we gotta win and move on."

MSU is set to play their final game of the season against Indiana this Sunday at 4:30, then they're off to the Big Ten Conference Tournament. I'm Sarah Poulos, FOX 47 News.

