Michigan State men's basketball to play on aircraft carrier in Armed Forces Classic

Michigan State will play Gonzaga on the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego
Chris Carlson/AP
FILE - Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks during a news conference on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. Coming off a Final Four appearance, Villanova and new coach Kyle Neptune will face Tom Izzo’s Michigan State in one of the major attractions of the seventh Gavitt Tipoff Games. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 14:31:10-04

EAST LANSING, Mich.  — The Michigan State men's basketball program announced Wednesday that they will play Gonzaga on Nov. 11 in the Armed Forces Classic.

The game is set to take place on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in San Diego, California.

This is the first game on an aircraft carrier since 2012 when Syracuse and San Diego State played on the USS Midway.

Michigan State played in the first Carrier Classic game in 2011 against North Carolina, and they also participated in the inaugural Armed Forces Classic in 2012 against Connecticut at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.

“When we played a game on the deck of an aircraft carrier just over 10 years ago to help honor Veteran’s Day, we thought it might be a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience,” MSU head coach Tom Izzo said in a news release. “I know our team, our players, our coaches and staff and Michigan State Athletics is very excited about getting the opportunity to play a tremendous program like Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln and honoring all of those who serve in our military."

The game will be televised by ESPN in primetime.

