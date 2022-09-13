Watch Now
Michigan State men's basketball guard Jaden Akins to miss four weeks

Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan State guard Jaden Akins plays during the second half of a preseason NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 5:34 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 17:34:21-04

EAST LANSING, Mich.  — Michigan State men’s basketball guard Jaden Akins had surgery for a stress reaction in his left foot on Saturday, the school announced Tuesday. Akins' surgery was performed by specialist Dr. Robert B. Anderson in Green Bay, Wis. According to the release, he is expected to miss four weeks and make a full recovery.

Akins appeared in 36 games making one start for the Spartans last year as a freshman. Akins averaged just over three points a game during his freshman season.

Michigan State opens the 2022 season Monday, November 7th against Northern Arizona.

