Michigan State men's basketball guard Jaden Akins to miss four weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State men’s basketball guard Jaden Akins had surgery for a stress reaction in his left foot on Saturday, the school announced Tuesday. Akins' surgery was performed by specialist Dr. Robert B. Anderson in Green Bay, Wis. According to the release, he is expected to miss four weeks and make a full recovery.

Akins appeared in 36 games making one start for the Spartans last year as a freshman. Akins averaged just over three points a game during his freshman season.

Michigan State opens the 2022 season Monday, November 7th against Northern Arizona.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook