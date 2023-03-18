Michigan State, Marquette preview with Milwaukee Sports Reporter Delaney Brey

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Watch: Fox 47 sports reporter Thomas Cook talks with Milwaukee TMJ-TV sports reporter Delaney Brey previewing the Michigan State vs. Marquette NCAA Tournament game on Sunday. Thomas and Delaney talked about the challenge Shaka Smart's Golden Eagles present to the Spartans.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

