Michigan State launches program to educate student-athletes on NIL opportunities

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State is launching a program to help prepare its student-athletes for future name, image, and likeness (NIL) marketing opportunities.

The program, titled 'EverGreen,' was announced Thursday by the university.

Today we are excited to introduce EverGreen, Michigan State Athletics’ Name, Image, and Likeness Solution. — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) June 24, 2021

“Our goal is to provide our student-athletes the tools for success — on the field of competition, inside the classroom, and beyond MSU,” said athletic director Bill Beekman. “Name, image, and likeness legislation will offer new opportunities for our student-athletes, and EverGreen will prepare and position them for these changes."

Michigan State says part of the program's purpose is to help student-athletes make informed decisions within the framework of applicable legislation, ultimately reaching a position to maximize earning potential.

"As we looked at designing our NIL program, we recognized that not only did we have a responsibility to help student-athletes build their brand, but it was also imperative that we provide the education and training so they can capitalize on these opportunities while also navigating this new landscape," said Beekman.

The university is partnering with INFLCR, Anomaly Sports Group, and TeamAltemus, who are assisting in the areas of student-athlete branding, student-athlete development, and financial education.