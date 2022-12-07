Michigan State hockey looks to bounce back in rivalry showdown with Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State is on its first two-game losing streak of the year with back-to-back losses to Minnesota last weekend. Now the Spartans have to prepare for No. 6 Michigan this weekend. Michigan has won six straight in the rivalry and 11 of 12 dating back to 2020. MSU head coach Adam Nightingale played in this rivalry, now he's coaching in it. He called it the best rivalry in college hockey.

"The state of Michigan is a big hockey state. I think you grow up at a young age and you're either a Spartan or Wolverine. We've got a lot of Michiganganders on our team so we are excited about it," Nightingale said.

"It's all personal between us, I think everyone believes that in the rivalry," Forward Christian Krygier said. "You know that there are two sides, definitely

two complete polar opposites."

Then there are the younger guys who grew up in the state and now get to play in it for the first time.

"My older brother goes there (to Michigan) too. He likes to text me when Michigan does well and then when we are doing well I'll always text him," Forward Tiernan Shoudy said.

The Spartans and Wolverines will play a home-and-home series this weekend. Friday's game will be in East Lansing and Saturday will be in Ann Arbor.

