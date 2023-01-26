Michigan State hockey has big series this weekend against one of the best in country

EAST LANSING, Mich. — No doubt it will be a big series for the Michigan State Spartans hockey team heading to No. 2 Minnesota this weekend. Playing one of the best in country will present a new challenge playing on the biggest sheet of ice in the league.

The Spartans have a chance to pull off an upset with a great defensive effort. Minnesota was able to score six goals in the last matchup against the Spartans.

Michigan State has had one of the best starts to a season in over a decade, and they set a new milestone with seven Big Ten wins, which is the second most for Michigan State in its Big Ten history. The team says that pushing each other in practice has been getting them ready for the big games.

“We push each other in practice, and a lot of times it feels like a game out there when we play 3-on-3. Guys are competing very hard. I think it's gonna help us,“ Miroslav Mucha said.

