Michigan State Hockey faces its toughest challenge with Minnesota

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale has seen this program at its best. Over the past few years, Michigan State's hockey program has been down. Friday night will be one of the biggest series in a long time for the Spartans as they host No. 4 Minnesota.

"Every weekend we play we want to take a step regardless of who we are playing every weekend we want to play our best hockey. I really do think throughout the season each weekend we've gotten better," Nightingale said.

The Spartans have a group of upperclassmen taking the reins. Then there’s the freshman who’ve really propelled this team.

"We don't really focus on that stuff, we just try and do our job every day. We are a super close group, I think that helps will our play on the ice," Freshman forward Karsen Dorwart said.

It’d be easy to put a lot of weight into this series. That’s not the case for a team who is just trying to get better each day.

"It's just another weekend for us honestly. The outside factors, a lot of people are trying to weigh in and put a lot more emphasis on this weekend. We're a very process-driven team," Goalie Dylan St. Cyr said.

That process has been since day one under Nightingale.

"We're not building a rocket ship here we are just trying to be a good hockey team and that takes work, that takes sweat, and lots of work and lots of sweat," Nightingale said.

Puck drop for Michigan State and Minnesota is Friday at 6:30 from Munn Ice Arena.

