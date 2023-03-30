Michigan State gymnastics heading back to the NCAA Regionals

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After reaching new heights in 2022 Michigan State gymnastics has had arguably its best year in program history. The Spartans are heading back to the NCAA Regional meet this weekend. MSU is a young team that has taken college gymnastics by storm and is here to stay.

"I think it's confirming to them that we are doing something right. They really believe in our process and our philosophy and they're comfortable that it can take them to the next level," Michigan State gymnastics coach Mike Rowe said.

After making a run to the NCAA Regional a year ago, MSU found themselves finishing ninth, one spot outside of qualifying for the NCAA Championship. Rowe said he knew this team had the opportunity to get back to this point from their very first meet of the season.

"This team has a little bit more fire, and I have a year of experience under my belt. Being a freshman I was a little nervous heading into regionals but this year I am way more excited," Michigan State all-around gymnast Skyla Schulte said.

"This year we are proving we are MSU gymnastics and we are here to stay and we are definitely good contenders for NCAA's," Michigan State all-around gymnast Delanie Harkness said.

The Spartans head into this weekend on an eight-meet winning steak and placing second in the Big Ten Championships. They are all aware of all they’ve accomplished but are focused on rewriting the history books.

"It's not something that we've looked back on. We said hey let's just keep building like we're doing," Rowe said.

Rowe made it clear his goal is to make Michigan State known as a gymnastics school as well.

