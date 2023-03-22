Michigan State gets set to head to New York City for the Sweet 16

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Through all of the ups, downs and adversity Michigan State faced Tom Izzo believed in them. Izzo says the Spartans have grown up and now are starting to go on a magical March run.

I think what I love about this team the most is, we learned how to take blame, take responsibility and take ownership. When you can take blame you can grow and I think that's what this team has done," Izzo said.

Getting to a Sweet 16 is an expectation at Michigan State rightfully or wrongfully Izzo says. The goal this weekend remains the same, get the opportunity to play another game.

"You think I care if we win a game in the NCAA tournament? Only if it gets me to the next game. Otherwise, I don't care either. So I'm no different than everybody else, but I did as I've told most of you throughout the year I went against my religion here a little bit and said that the glass was half full even when it was almost bone dry empty," Izzo said.

This team has been through battles and now they can rely on that experience heading into this weekend.

"If you don't go through some adversity, you don't go through some problems, first of all, you don't enjoy the good times as much but second of all you're not prepared," Izzo said.

As the Spartans prepare for Kansas State Thursday night we'll be there in New York City with the Spartans.

