EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University freshmen are preparing for their first experience of one of college football's most storied rivalries when the Spartans face Michigan on Saturday.

The historic matchup, which began around 1900 and has seen the teams meet more than 115 times, represents a rite of passage for new students at MSU.

Charles Francis, a freshman at Michigan State, comes from a family of Spartans and is eager to experience the rivalry as a student rather than just a spectator.

"It's definitely a whole different experience as a student; you're really getting the firsthand experience being with your boys and stuff. It's a lot more fun actually going here," Francis said.

"Both my parents grew up here and went to school here, I mean my older sister's a Spartan and now I am," Francis said.

Derrick Mitchell Michigan State Freshman speaking on his first rivalry game

Michigan State freshmen gear up for their first rivalry game against Michigan

The anticipation is building across campus as students prepare for what many consider the biggest game of the year. Francis is ready to commit significant time to secure the best possible seats.

"I'm very excited for it and I'm ready to sit as long as I need to in that line and try to get first row. We'll see what happens but I'm ready to sit in line for 5 to 7 hours so yeah, I'm ready," Francis said.

Fellow freshman Liam Chudler expects the game to become one of his most cherished college memories.

"Coming into Michigan State I always knew this was going to be one of the biggest games I get to experience as a student here at Michigan State, I am looking forward to it and it will absolutely be one of my favorite memories for sure," Chudler said.

The game presents an opportunity for history to be made under head coach Jonathan Smith, while freshmen get their first taste of the rivalry atmosphere at Spartan Stadium.

Chudler has a message for fellow Spartan fans heading into the big game.

"It's your biggest rivalry, so the crowd has got to show up like I said, and we just got to be rowdy," Chudler said.

