Michigan State football opens 2022 fall camp Thursday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State football team started fall camp Thursday morning. Coming off an 11-2 season, MSU is not satisfied with last year's season.

"We didn't even do anything last year," head coach Mel Tucker said, when talking about how his team does not get complacent following last year's strong campaign.

"11-2, for many people on the outside they think that is a good year, but for us and the standard to hold ourselves to and where we want to get, that's not good enough," starting quarterback Payton Thorne said.

The Spartans have been projected to finish fourth in the Big Ten East this year. Tucker said he talked with the team about the pre-season ranking.

"I saw that before our team meeting, and Coach Tuck brought it up that's where we're projected to finish. A year ago, I don't know who it was but, someone projected us to be one of the five worst teams in the country, so that obviously panned out," Thorne said sarcastically.

Tucker said he was happy with the team's energy in day one and hopes to see a big step from day one to day two.

"The biggest improvement is from practice one to practice two... There are things we need to fix," Tucker said.

Michigan State opens the season Friday, Sept. 2 against Western Michigan University at 7 p.m.

