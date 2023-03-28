Michigan State football expecting another big year from Keon Coleman

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State struggled mightly last year especially moving the ball down the field. The Spartans lost some key skill players including Jayden Reed and Daniel Barker to the NFL. Heading into this season MSU finds themselves in a quarterback battle, with wide receiver Keon Coleman back, healthy and expecting to have another big season.

"I try to dive in it and also bring the younger guys with me because those are the guys who we really need," Coleman said. "I got to be able to trust my young guys to be able to make those plays and the older guys as well."

Coleman decided not to play basketball this winter, instead getting healthy for this season. He’s now going through his first full off-season with the football program, and it's caught the eye of just about everyone.

"He's off to a tremendous start this spring," Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said. "I expect huge things from Keon and I think he expects it and I think our team expects it. I think he's okay with that expectation."

Michigan State struggled to run the ball effectively last year. They brought in two more transfer running backs to try and give the offense a spark.

"Coach Reed said that I have the opportunity to contribute to this team, to lead us to a Big Ten championship and eventually to a national championship. The competition has been great," Michigan State transfer running back Nate Carter said.

The biggest question all spring will be who will be under center heading into week one this fall.

"I think that answer will present itself to us and we have not put any timeline on it. It's too early to tell because a lot of times you have to get in more of those other environments that we're trying to create and we've got seven eight more days to do it," Johnson said.

Fans will get their first look at this year's Spartan team on April 15th in the annual spring game held at Spartan Stadium.

