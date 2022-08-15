Michigan State football continuing fall camp following scrimmage on Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State football is just 18 days away from their season opener against Western Michigan University. The Spartans held their first scrimmage over the weekend.

Head coach Mel Tucker spoke with reporters Monday about the players that stood out and the importance of week two of fall camp.

"We're not focused on our opponent, we're focused on ourselves, and that's the difference. That's what makes it even sometimes more challenging because you can't get bored with the fundamentals.," Tucker said.

"You can't have the poor me's. You cant walk in and say woe is me... It's standard over feelings," Tucker said.

With the loss of running back Kenneth Walker and wide receiver Jalen Nailor to the NFL, Keon Coleman is one guy players and coaches keep mentioning. Coleman, a wide receiver, believes he is poised to have a breakout season.

"I feel like I got that weight on my shoulders. Even though it's not intentionally put there by anyone, I put it on myself. I believe they believe I can be that can that guy that can replace what we lost in that receiver room," Coleman said.

Coleman, who is from Louisiana, said the biggest adjustment coming to East Lansing has been the food. Coleman said he does a lot of his own cooking.

Michigan State starts the season Friday, Sept. 2, against Western Michigan University.

