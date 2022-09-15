Michigan State football changing its sleep schedule in preparation for West Coast trip

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State football faces its toughest test yet, traveling to Washington for a road game against the Huskies.

Head coach Mel Tucker asked his players to get to bed an hour earlier this week in preparation for the travel. It's called the "sleep bank." Players were asked their thoughts about their sleep schedule.

"I wish I could explain it to you, but I don't know the science behind it. I know sleep is good for us," quarterback Payton Thorne said.

"As far as the sleep bank schedule, I never faced anything like that. At my previous school, we didn't have the type of science we have here," defensive end Jacoby Windmon said.

The Spartans have been advised not to sleep for more than 30 minutes on the plane as well.

"We're going to be watching movies, listening to podcasts, if that's your thing, and playing cards if the turbulence isn't too bad," Thorne said.

MSU even has a plan for when they land in Seattle.

"Right when we get off the plane, we're going to start moving around," linebacker Cal Haladay said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook