Michigan State international students talk about their experience on campus after mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After last week's mass shooting, many Michigan State University students on campus went home and returned Monday for class. For some students, going home was not an option.

"I'm still feeling a little bit numb. I'm still having a hard time to study sometimes," Jose Netto, a freshman at MSU said. “I'm away from home, away from my parents. Away from my friends as well."

Netto has some friends in East Lansing, but his family is in Brazil, 4,000 miles away.

“My mother was very nervous," Netto said. "I was on the phone with her until 2:30, 3 a.m. She didn't sleep.”

And Netto isn't the only international student who was stuck on campus after classes were canceled last week.

Einstein Dhayal's family is even farther away in India. He says he was mostly alone last week.

“I was absolutely terrified to even go outside the dorm to eat and like fill my water or even use the restroom," Dhayal said.

Dhayal hadn't been outside in two days, but on Tuesday, he went to class for the first time.

“It was hard to go to class, but it wasn't that hard. I mean the recovery is excellent, but it was kind of hard to go to class,” Dhayal said.

Both Netto and Dhayal have continued to talk with friends and family back home and say things are starting to feel a little bit better.

