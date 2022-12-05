Michigan State drops Big Ten opener to Northwestern

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State has had a brutal non-conference schedule, tonight started Big Ten play. The Spartans couldn't make enough plays down the stretch and dropped the Big Ten opener to Northwestern 70-63.

"They out-coached us, outplayed us, out-toughed us," Tom Izzo said.

The Spartans were unable to make enough plays down the stretch. The biggest positive, Jaden Akins was able to return to the lineup ad played 22 minutes tonight. Izzo said he got winded at times.

Michigan State is back in action Wednesday when they travel to Penn State.

