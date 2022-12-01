Michigan State celebrates student-athletes NIL deals

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Collegiate sports have undergone a huge transformation in the past few years.

Now players can get paid through what’s known as ‘name, image, and likeness commonly known as “NIL”.

This week Michigan state celebrated the achievements of its student-athletes at the inaugural evergreen NIL celebration here on campus.

”what we are trying to do here in the athletic department, is making sure we set a culture for all of you to be successful.” Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller said.

Men's basketball's Malik Hall was awarded the spartan success award, presented to a spartan who has seen immense success in their NIL endeavors.

The evergreen innovation award was presented to football's Maliq Carr for his partnership with the WWE next in line program. Carr best exemplified creativity through innovative use of name, image and likeness to generate value for himself and his partners.

Wrestling's Chase Saldate earned the final award of the evening, taking home the evergreen ambassador award, presented to the spartan who best represented and

promoted use of the evergreen program.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook