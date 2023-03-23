Michigan State Baseball extends win streak to six games, making a comeback victory

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University continues it's hot streak, winning six games in a row after defeating Western Michigan University in the home opener. The team credits the comeback victory to their composure.

“This is a group that doesn’t really get too high or low, that is something we have talked about since September. I give them a lot of credit, I think our leadership is really good, “ said MSU head coach Jake Boss.

The Spartans started off slow, down 3-0, then became explosive in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring a combined seven runs with six base hits to take over the game.

The Spartans were able to close it out, 8-3 to secure the win, and they hope to use this momentum moving forward to finish better than last season.

"Big Ten opener is obviously very important, we weren’t to pleased with how we finished last year in the conference," said Boss. "The goal is to win the series at home as it is for everybody."

MSU next plays on Friday, March 24, against Purdue, opening up a three-game home stand.

