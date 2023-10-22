Michigan State and Michigan fans share their favorite memories from the rivalry

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Saturday was rivalry night in East Lansing as Michigan and Michigan State faced off at spartan stadium. As usual the fans coming out in full force to support for both sides. One of the reasons this rivalry is so special. but, some memories stand out more than others.

”2016 punt return, they haven’t done anything like that since,” Michigan fan.

It doesn’t matter if you bleed blue or scream go green, everyone has a favorite moment from years past, including some that games that became instant classics.

”My favorite member of that is, when Kenneth Walker scored five touchdowns, in 2021,”

”My favorite memory would be when Michigan State took that punt away, took that all the way for a touchdown, that’s one of my favorite’s, my other favorite is Kenneth Walker scoring five touchdowns,”

It’s a rivalry steeped in tradition, for players and fans alike. A right of passage for students, everyone remembers their first rivalry game, even when they’re forced to sit next enemy territory. Which happened to this spartan fan.

”Ended up not having tickets next to each other, Michigan was all pissed, you guys aren’t sitting next to each other, we ended up winning the game at the last second, I will never forget it,”

Another fall Saturday in East Lansing, where football brings the state together and memories are made.

