Michigan, Michigan State, five other NCAA tourney teams in Gavitt Tipoff

NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan, Illinois and five other teams that earned berths in the NCAA Tournament will play in the sixth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games in mid-November.

The Big East and Big Ten conferences announced the matchups for the eight games Thursday. The games will be televised on FS1 or BTN.

The Wolverines and Illini earned No. 1 seeds in the tournament this past March. Creighton, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin also played in the tournament.

The early-season series between the two conferences is named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East.

The annual series, which is played on campus home courts, features games between local opponents as well as intersectional matchups.

The games are to begin Nov. 15, with Providence at Wisconsin and Illinois traveling to Marquette.

Michigan will face Seton Hall at home the following day, while Nebraska hosts Creighton. On Nov. 17, Michigan State will play at Butler and St. John’s will play at Indiana.

The series concludes Nov. 18, with Ohio State playing at Xavier and Rutgers at DePaul.