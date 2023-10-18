Michigan and Michigan State players hype up the rivalry

(WSYM) — Paul Bunyan is up for grabs as Michigan and Michigan State will play under the lights at Spartan Stadium on Saturday night. Everything that could go wrong for MSU this season has gone wrong. The Spartans enter as heavy underdogs, but throw the records out the window for just a second, Michigan state has the opportunity to shock everyone.

Michigan turned the page to rivalry week right after its win on Saturday. The Wolverines always have two games to circle each year, this one and the Ohio State game. Both carry plenty of weight.

"This game, leading up to it, nothing else matters before or after this game. You could be 0-30 and when this game pops up on the schedule nothing else matters," Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley said. "You can be 0-29 and if you win this game that can make your season," Mosley said.

"When you talk about rivalries you talk about Michigan vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. Michigan State. You are like which one is more of a rivalry? It's hard to say. Sometimes I think the in-state one, because that is the bragging right in the state you live in, the state you go to school in, for the rest of the year," Michigan running back Blake Corum said.

Michigan and Michigan State kick off Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

