Members of the MSU Debate team share how to successfully prepare for a debate

Monday, U.S. Senate candidates Mike Rogers (R) and Elissa Slotkin (D) will hold a debate.

Ahead of the debate, we spoke with members of the MSU Debate team to find out what it takes to prepare.

Video shows two members of the team sharing some best practices when it comes to debate prep.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Monday's U.S. Senate debate in Detroit is a big one. And it got us wondering, what does it take to prepare? I sat down with members of the MSU Debate team to find out.

"The MSU Debate team has had a great historical legacy of success," Joanna Gusis said.

If it's not evident by the countless trophies in their office...

"We've won the national championship three times and we've really been at the top of the game these last couple of years," Gusis said.

So, it's safe to say, they're experts when it comes to prepping for debates, and have good advice for tonight's candidates.

Juniors Arielle Gearing and Joanna Gusis laid out their key focuses when prepping for debates. The big one is research.

"Doing a lot of research upfront about the issues arguments that we're interested in and hope to present in a debate," Gusis said.

From there, Gearing and Goosis say another key is rehearsal.

"I think that is something that has become really important to me is just making sure the arguments that I want to say and what I end up saying in a debate are the exact same," Gearing said.

And finally, revision.

"Looking for feedback, trying to do more research or explain something differently," Gusis said. "The audience is the people, and particularly those who are on the fence or whose votes could be persuaded. And so it's incredibly important to tailor your argument to what they may find persuasive or the issues that they care about."

They say the best strategy, though, is knowing your opponent's viewpoints to be able to directly refute them.

Advice for a college debate, or one that could help determine who becomes a U.S. Senator.

