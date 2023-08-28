Mel Tucker tight-lipped about who MSU's starting quarterback will be

(WSYM) — Mel Tucker was tight-lipped at his weekly press conference about who Michigan State's starting quarterback will be when MSU opens the season against Central Michigan on Friday.

"We'll see who runs out there first on Friday night and go from there," Tucker said.

Coming off a 5-7 season last year whoever the quarterback is will be in charge of trying to turn this program around. Tucker acknowledged there is always pressure on him to win.

"No one can put more pressure on me than I put on myself, I mean no one, there is no situation possible," Tucker said. "I've never been anywhere where you weren't expected

to win games."

Tucker was asked about multiple position battles, not just at quarterback. Over his nearly 20-minute press conference, Tucker did not mention a single player by name, keeping everything close to the vest.

"The competition at the quarterback, punter, kicker has been very strong throughout camp, so we feel good about all of the guys that have been competing and feel like all of those guys can get the job done for us," Tucker said.

As for CMU, Tucker made it clear, the Spartans will take no one lightly.

"We're not good enough to take anyone lightly, we never have been and never will be," Tucker said.

Michigan State has had a good track record since they started playing some of their opening games on Friday nights, a perfect 10-0 going back to 2011. Friday night's kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.

