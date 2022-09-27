Mel Tucker outlines improvements he wants to see from the Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Mel Tucker didn’t want to say much following MSU’s loss to Minnesota before looking at the film. After watching the film, Tucker addressed what his team needs to improve upon.

As he talked Monday, confidence and determination were two words that he talked about often. He noted some schematic changes will be made. Blocking out the noise is not hard for Tucker with the Spartans on a two-game skid.

"For me, it's not difficult to block out the noise. I think it's more difficult for the players just because of experience. We talk about it. We talked about it immediately after the game, and then, we talked about it again today," Tucker said.

Tucker listed a lot of things he wants to see change: turnover margin, better against the run and better pass coverage to name a few.

"I would say determined and optimist," Tucker said when asked about the mindset of the team. "We are capable of correcting these things, and the players know it."

Michigan State will be on the road this Saturday as they travel to Maryland.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook