Mel Tucker opening weekly press conference calling Michigan rivalry game 'not just another game'

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan and Michigan State square off under the lights in Ann Arbor Saturday night. Head coach Mel Tucker opened his weekly press conference by saying this week is not just another game.

"We didn't really roll out all of the bulletin board material and all the videos and all that stuff until this morning, even though it's already out there," Tucker said.

Tucker called the Michigan vs. Michigan State game as big of a rivalry as there is. It's a game that is on his mind year-round.

"It's bragging rights, it's something you talk about every single day. There is not a day that has gone by since I've been here that it hasn't come up," Tucker said.

Michigan State used the by-week to continue to get healthy and begin to prepare for Saturday's matchup.

"We need to play 60 minutes of commentary football, and we have not played our best 60 minutes yet," Tucker said.

