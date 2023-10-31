MEDC investing more than $3.6 million in semiconductor education and training programs across the state

On Monday the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced it will be investing more than $3.6 million to help expand semiconductor training programs and education in the state.

MEDC says this is the largest investment in state history.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

An industry poised for rapid growth is expanding its footprint right here in our neighborhoods..

"Our projections show that the semiconductor industry will grow to 30,000 jobs by 2030 in the state of Michigan," said executive vice president Kerry Ebersole Singh.

And here in mid-Michigan m-e-d-c will be partnering with Michigan State University and Lansing Community College to help students learn the industry and the careers it can offer.

"The goal of the program is to ensures that we have folks trained and ready on day one when they enter the workforce," Ebersole Singh said.

$300,000 will go to LCC and $148,000 will go to MSU.

Lansing community college will be using the funds to support the college's job training center to create a free technician quick start boot camp.

The 10-day boot camp will make sure job seekers are prepared for employment as a entry level semiconductor technician.

"We understand that there are people who want jobs who need jobs and we are specifically focused on helping those that are at risked or otherwise challenged," said Lansing Community College Job Training Center Director Lee Gardner.

Nearby, MSU will using the funds and investing in younger students and creating a free five day summer camp.

Students will learn about semiconductor manufacturing and processing.

"From running the systems like the one you see behind me here to the design of circuits to how you use circuits in new ways to drive our economy," said MSU College of Engineering Dean Leo Kempel.

With an opportunity for students here in mid-Michigan to be in the driver's seat..

