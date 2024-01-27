Aaron Weiner created the new flavor called Lions tracks.

Many local businesses have been thriving off the Lions success including at Michigan State's campus

The Lions run through the playoffs has been felt all across our neighborhoods and the fan excitement is now off the charts.

Many local businesses have been thriving off the lions success. Including at Michigan State's campus where the dairy store is getting in on the action.

"Every since we launched this special flavor and milkshake it's been going crazy," Aaron Weiner said.

When the Lions made the playoffs store manager Aaron Weiner created the new flavor called Lions tracks. And it's making an imprint felt all across our neighborhoods.

"People are just going nuts for it, driving from all over the place to take home a pint or quart for their watch party,"

So what is lions tracks? Probably not an ice cream you've ever dreamed up before.

"It's blue moon ice cream with cookie dough pieces, crumbled orioles,"

It's not lost on Weiner that he's created an ice cream flavor in the middle of a Mid-Michigan winter. But like the Lions the results speak for themselves and Aaron is now hoping one more win can attract more folks into the store.

"Hopefully we will have a couple more weeks of it, all the way to the super bowl,"

The student employees tell me they feel popular on campus with their friends telling them how amazing the lions track flavor ice cream is.

