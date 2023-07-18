Major bridge on MSU campus undergoes makeover

EAST LANSING — Work is underway at one of Michigan State University's busiest bridges with hopes to improve infrastructure and overall capacity.

The Farm Lane bridge, between Shaw Lane and Auditorium Road, is currently in phase one of a year-long $48 million project.

The project plans to replace the entire structure, while also rebuilding the roads and bike lanes.

In addition to the renovations, the plan also includes the construction of a new pedestrian bridge that will service roughly 7,000 pedestrians and 12,000 vehicles.

Phase one of construction is set to be completed by Aug. 22 of this year with the remainder of the project set to be completed roughly after the spring of 2024.