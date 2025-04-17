Looking for a new job? Experts say these tips can help your resume pop.

In less than a month, a new generation of Spartan graduates will hit the job market after graduation.

One expert says a big focus in writing an effective resume is explaining the impact of your prior experience, rather than just the job description.

Video shows more tips from Joel Morotti of Vertical Media Solution.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I remember my graduation day here at MSU, and it's almost time for another round of Spartan grads to get their degrees. That means a new generation of job seekers will hit the market. But what can they do to set themselves apart in the hiring process? I spoke with an expert to find out.

"I'm looking to apply to stuff for the fall," Max Dawson said.

MSU Junior Max Dawson says he recently began tweaking his resume as he starts looking for internships. He says he understands the importance of having a strong one.

"It's important to have that updated so employers know where you've been and everything like that," Dawson said.

But where do you start? And what can you do to stand out?

"One fundamental is breaking old habits," Joel Morotti said.

Joel Morotti with Vertical Media Solutions helps professionals write resumes and stand out in the hiring process. He tells me there are three things you should focus on when writing a resume. The first is the professional profile.

"This sets the stage for how someone perceives you as they look further down the resume," Morotti said. "In fact, it's one of the more powerful portions of the resume."

He says that the section should be a paragraph about what you bring to the table as a candidate. Morotti also says to focus on explaining the actual impact of the work you've done in your experience section, rather than just listing a job description. And finally, he says not to think too far ahead with each job you're applying for.

"Break things into steps," Morotti said. "Resume, cover, LinkedIn encourage meetings. Make the goal the meeting, not the job offer. Get to the interview, perform well, and then decide if those are the best places to work."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

