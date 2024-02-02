Long-awaited release of Nassar documents to Michigan AG expected in late February

Video shows subject matter of content within Nassar documents that will be released.

MSU will release thousands of documents relating to the university's handling of the sexual abuse case regarding disgraced doctor, Larry Nassar, to Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel in late Feb.

The documents will be redacted to remove any information subject to privacy laws, or covered by third party confidentiality agreements.

MSU officials confirmed Friday that the University will release thousands of documents relating to the handling of the sexual abuse case regarding disgraced doctor Larry Nassar to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in late February.

The documents include email and text communications to and from 20 MSU leaders and employees, records of internal complaints, investigations regarding Nassar, and personnel files of those who worked with and above Nassar during his time at MSU.

MSU will also be hiring an individual to ensure that survivors who are impacted by the release of the documents are supported during the process.

